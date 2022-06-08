KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's biggest oceanarium Aquaria KLCC marked World Oceans Day on Wednesday with a ceremony here to remind the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean and raise awareness of the importance of sustainable marine management.

The event, held in cooperation with the Malaysian Department of Fisheries (DOF) and themed "Revitalizing: Collective Action for The Ocean," kicked off with an underwater mermaid show named "Danger to the Beauty," an underwater story showing how plastic waste in the ocean negatively impacts marine lives. (Malaysia-World Oceans Day)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- Eighteen people were killed when a passenger coaster fell into a ravine in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday, local media reports and officials said.

The coaster carrying some 25 people was on its way to Zhob district of the province when the accident took place in Killa Saifullah area, local media reported. (Pakistan-Road Accident)

- - - -

SEOUL -- Vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks in Seoul on Wednesday over the Korean Peninsula issue, according to the South Korean foreign ministry.

The trilateral meeting was attended by South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo. (S.Korea-U.S.-Japan-Talks)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday raised the Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 4.90. This would lead to various types of loans getting dearer in the country.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks in the event of a shortfall of funds. It is mainly used by monetary authorities to control inflation in a country. (India-Repo Rate)