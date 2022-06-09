Thu, 09 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
85
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Japanese man, 83, says he's ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

TOKYO, Japan: An 83-year-old Japanese man, Kenichi Horie, has emerged as the oldest person in the world to complete a ...

Japan expected to attend NATO meeting to discuss Ukraine war

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making plans to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit to ...

American envoy: Russia, China not working with U.S. on North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: The U.S. nuclear envoy has declared that China and Russia are not interested in working with Washington ...

Report: Japan birth rate at record low, reaching 1.3 births per woman

TOKYO, Japan: Data released by the Japanese government last week showed that in 2021, Japan witnessed a record low number ...

Three probe panels formed to investigate deadly fire incident in Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh - At least 12 firefighters were killed while attempting to extinguish a fire at an inland container depot ...

The Lancet: More than 100 people die from firearms each day in U.S.

An epidemic of preventable violence is killing and harming Americans-especially, children and adolescents. On May 24, an 18-year-old man killed ...

Business

Section
Gunmen kill 50 during Sunday mass at Nigeria church

ONDO, Nigeria: Lawmakers in Ondo state have confirmed that gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic ...

Minimum wage in Germany to rise to 12 euros per hour

BERLIN, Germany: Fulfilling a key campaign pledge made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during last year's election campaign, the German parliament ...

Walmart to build warehouses to handle rising online orders

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has announced it is adding four new fulfillment centers to its retail operations, which will create 4,000 ...

American Airlines predicts strong summer revenues

Fort Worth, Texas: Joining a growing list of airlines expecting summer demand to be greater than previous predictions as the ...

U.S. stock markets rally, Nasdaq cruises 114 points higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday despite concerns from the U.S. Treasury about "unacceptable inflation.""We currently ...

US reopens baby formula plant following massive shortages

STURGIS, Michigan: Abbott Laboratories has announced the reopening of its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, helping ease a ...

Movie Review

Drag Me to Hell
Drag Me to Hell