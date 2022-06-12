Sun, 12 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
73
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
To honor Platinum Jubilee, UK government gives music box to Queen

LONDON, England: Queen Elizabeth has received a specially-commissioned music box from the UK government to mark her Platinum Jubilee.The box ...

Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland join Security Council

UNITED NATIONS: Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland have been elected to the U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting ...

Crime, homelessness causes recall of San Francisco district attorney

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a closely watched test of frustrations over rising crime and gun violence in the U.S., San ...

Fearing shortages, Turkey unsuccessful in negotiating grain deal

ANKARA, Turkey: As Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end ...

Germany says will not recognize Taliban government

BERLIN, Germany: Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, said Germany will not recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan as long as ...

UK calls for probe of alleged Russian grain theft from Ukraine

LONDON, England: The UK's farming minister, Victoria Prentis, has called for an investigation into alleged theft by Russia of grain ...

Business

Section
Taiwan's TSMC says will not build chip factory in Europe

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Amidst efforts by the European Union to encourage Taiwanese firms to manufacture computer chips in Europe, Taiwan Semiconductor ...

US standards for EV charging seeks to ensure pricing, availability

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) has proposed minimum standards for electric vehicle charging stations, funded under a government ...

Walmart tests trucks powered with electric, hydrogen, gas

BENTON, Arkansas: Walmart has announced that it is expanding its experimental transportation programs with manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural ...

Australia probes Airbnb for confusing pricing using US dollars

CANBERRA, Australia: As part of its efforts to widen the monitoring of global technology platforms, Australia's antitrust regulator, the Australian ...

U.S. stocks plunge, Nasdaq drops 414 points, Dow Jones 818 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged on Friday after inflation across the nation rose to levels not seen ...

Tourism industry hard hit by Covid-19 pandemic hopes improvement

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The government in Bangladesh has announced a TK1,000 crore incentive package for the tourism industry to help ...

Movie Review

Tigerland
Tigerland [DVD]