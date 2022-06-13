Mon, 13 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
85
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
US to end use of plastics on public lands, national parks, by 2032

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Interior Department said that it will phase out single-use plastic products on public lands, including in ...

Freeport LNG shut down disrupts gas supplies to Europe, Asia

QUINTANA ISLAND, Texas: After an explosion at its Texas Gulf Coast facility this week, Freeport LNG, operator of one of ...

To honor Platinum Jubilee, UK government gives music box to Queen

LONDON, England: Queen Elizabeth has received a specially-commissioned music box from the UK government to mark her Platinum Jubilee.The box ...

Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland join Security Council

UNITED NATIONS: Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland have been elected to the U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting ...

Crime, homelessness causes recall of San Francisco district attorney

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a closely watched test of frustrations over rising crime and gun violence in the U.S., San ...

Fearing shortages, Turkey unsuccessful in negotiating grain deal

ANKARA, Turkey: As Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end ...

Business

Section
Production rising in Tesla China plant after Covid shut downs

BEIJING, China: The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has announced that U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 32,165 vehicles made ...

Italy records 1.6% jump in April industrial output

ROME, Italy: Industrial output in Italy in April surprised observers, growing to 1.6 percent after a weak 0.2 percent in ...

Taiwan's TSMC says will not build chip factory in Europe

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Amidst efforts by the European Union to encourage Taiwanese firms to manufacture computer chips in Europe, Taiwan Semiconductor ...

US standards for EV charging seeks to ensure pricing, availability

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) has proposed minimum standards for electric vehicle charging stations, funded under a government ...

Walmart tests trucks powered with electric, hydrogen, gas

BENTON, Arkansas: Walmart has announced that it is expanding its experimental transportation programs with manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural ...

Australia probes Airbnb for confusing pricing using US dollars

CANBERRA, Australia: As part of its efforts to widen the monitoring of global technology platforms, Australia's antitrust regulator, the Australian ...

Movie Review

Live by Night