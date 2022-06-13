SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired multiple projectiles, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The projectiles were presumed to be fired from multiple rocket launchers. The South Korean military detected the multiple trajectories from 8:07 a.m. to 11:03 a.m. local time, the JCS said in a statement. (South Korea-DPRK-Projectiles Launch)

- - - -

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka will introduce a weekly fuel quota system for vehicles given the difficulties in purchasing fuel, the energy minister said on Sunday.

All motorists will be registered at the closest gas station, and quotas will be introduced from the first week of July, said Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera. (Sri Lanka-Fuel Quota System-Introduction)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippine peso continued to be in the middle of the pack of the most stable currencies in Asia as the region is recovering from the pandemic, the Philippines' Department of Finance (DOF) said on Sunday.

DOF chief economist Gil Beltran said the peso depreciated by 5.39 percent in 2021, ending the year at 50.77 pesos to the U.S. dollar.

"It is ranked the eighth among 11 Asian currencies, in terms of strength, in one of the most open and fastest recovering economies in the world," Beltran said. (Philippines-Peso-Stability)

- - - -

MANILA -- A volcano approximately 600 km southeast of the Philippine capital spewed ash before dawn on Sunday, a week after a phreatic eruption that prompted authorities to raise the alert level to 1 and evacuate residents to safety.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it detected a phreatic explosion again in Bulusan volcano in Sorsogon province at 3:37 a.m. local time on Sunday. (Philippines-Volcano-Eruption)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Sunday that his country is committed to its international obligations toward the prevention of child labor.

The president also urged stakeholders to speak against the social evil to prevent child labor.

"Child labor is a growing curse in the world, particularly in the developing countries. Pakistan is a victim of this growing global phenomenon," the president said in a message on the World Day Against Child Labor which falls on sunday. (Pakistan-Commitment-Child Labor)