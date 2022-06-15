Wed, 15 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
86
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Zelensky praises help from British during visit of UK defense minister

KYIV, Ukraine: During talks held last week with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who is visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, ...

Concerns raised as Cambodia prepares naval base for China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: A Chinese official has announced that an "iron-clad partnership" with Cambodia has been strengthened as a naval ...

Nuclear-powered states responsible for starting most Wars

As our world spirals toward the catastrophe of nuclear war, there has never been a greater need for a new ...

UK court rules government can deport illegal migrants

LONDON, England: Britain's High Court has ruled that the government is within its rights to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda. ...

Sources claim Indonesian navy stops tankers, demands payments

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Two sources report that Indonesian naval officers have demanded $375,000 to release a fuel tanker detained last week ...

Pope cancels Africa trip as torn ligament heals slowly in knee

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has canceled his July trip to Africa, as the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment continues to limit ...

Business

Section
Nearly all of Portugal suffering from severe drought since May

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal's weather service IPMA has reported that almost the whole of Portugal is suffering through a severe drought, ...

Asian stocks remain on the defense, Aussie and Kiwi markets fare worst

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell sharply in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, but elsewhere the intense selling of ...

As government assistance ends, UK bankruptcies jump in first quarter

LONDON, England: As inflation surged and government support ran out, the number of UK businesses filing for insolvency has nearly ...

Taiwan threatens WTO action as China halts fish imports

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan has threatened to take action against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) after Beijing suspended imports ...

Nasdaq loses nearly 5 percent as sellers swarm Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - The slow-winding crash in U.S. stocks continued on Monday with share prices falling to steep ...

Smithfield to close California plant due to rising state-imposed costs

LOS ANGELES, California: After California imposed costly new regulations on pork producers, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the ...

Movie Review

Pinocchio