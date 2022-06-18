TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Team Melli Banovan maintained its 70th position in the latest FIFA women's world ranking released on Friday.

The US women's team continues its run at the top of FIFA's rankings, a position it has held since 2017. The US is followed by Sweden and France.

FIFA pointed out that despite 130 women's international matches being played since March 2022, little has changed at the top of the ranking.

Below the top ranked nations there is movement and FIFA highlighted the continued improvement of Slovenia (45th, +2) and Philippines (53rd, +1) who have both reached highest ever positions.

The highest climber in the ranking is St Kitts and Nevis who rose eight spots to 130th.

Looking at the top 20 shows a picture of the rapid growth of the women's game in Europe, with the continent providing 13 of the top 21 ranked teams - North Korea are ranked 12th but this is a historical anomaly with the country not having played an international women's match since 2019.

The AFC has five teams ranked in the top 21, Concacaf has two and Conmebol just one.