Wed, 22 Jun 2022

International

After schools closed in Afghanistan, students graduate in Iraq

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: Since the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, most Afghan girls have been banned from going to ...

Japan top court says government cannot be sued for Fukushima disaster

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's top court has ruled that the government is not liable for damages to those who suffered losses ...

U.S. senators press TikTok on posting Russian 'pro-war propaganda'

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican U.S. senators have sent a letter to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports from Russia ...

China launches aircraft carrier, named after province facing Taiwan

BEIJING, China: China's third aircraft carrier set sail this week, adding significant strength to its naval forces. The new carrier, ...

Bangladesh: Drowning third leading cause of children's death

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh has the world's highest child drowning rate. Drowning is the third leading cause of death among ...

Judge rules tanker partly responsible for collision with US navy ship

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A New York court ruled this week that Energetic Tank Inc is 20 percent responsible, ...

Business

In final Warren Buffett charity lunch, $19 million raised

San Francisco, California: A $19 million bid has won a charity auction for the opportunity to dine with financier Warren ...

Stocks in Asia rise, Nikkei 225 surges 475 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday with broad-based gains the order of the day. Only Chinese ...

US weather causes two days of flight cancellations

BOSTON, Massachusetts: U.S. airlines were forced to cancel over 2,800 flights late last week after the Northeast was buffeted by ...

AMC shareholders vote against $19 mln pay package for CEO's

LEAWOOD, Kansas: Shareholders of AMC Entertainment have rejected proposed executive compensations, including $19 million for CEO Adam Aron. The rejection ...

Hyundai hopes to sell small electric cars in India, says official

NEW DELHI, India: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co has begun work on a small electric car for India aimed at ...

Boeing seeks to smooth out 737 MAX production by stockpiling parts

SEATTLE, Washington: Following the impact of the Covid lockdowns followed by supply chain shortages, Boeing company has reported that it ...

