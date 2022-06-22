South Korea said Tuesday it carried out a successful test launch of its domestically produced Nuri space rocket.

The country's science ministry said the three-stage rocket placed a "performance verification" satellite and four small cube satellites into orbit.

Tuesday's test was the second for the Nuri rocket. During the first test in October, the rocket failed to get its payload into orbit.

South Korea is planning to conduct at least four more test launches by 2027 as it works to develop its own satellite navigation system and 6G communications network and send a probe to the moon.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.