After schools closed in Afghanistan, students graduate in Iraq

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: Since the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, most Afghan girls have been banned from going to ...

Japan top court says government cannot be sued for Fukushima disaster

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's top court has ruled that the government is not liable for damages to those who suffered losses ...

U.S. senators press TikTok on posting Russian 'pro-war propaganda'

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican U.S. senators have sent a letter to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports from Russia ...

China launches aircraft carrier, named after province facing Taiwan

BEIJING, China: China's third aircraft carrier set sail this week, adding significant strength to its naval forces. The new carrier, ...

Bangladesh: Drowning third leading cause of children's death

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh has the world's highest child drowning rate. Drowning is the third leading cause of death among ...

Judge rules tanker partly responsible for collision with US navy ship

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A New York court ruled this week that Energetic Tank Inc is 20 percent responsible, ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets move higher, U.S. dollar recovers overnight losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded higher on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 21.70 points or ...

Russian gas cut off causes EU to return to coal power

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Amidst Europe's response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent reduction of the deliveries of Russian gas, Germany, ...

Biden weighs pause to federal gas tax to reduce prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has said that the Biden administration was evaluating a pause on federal gas ...

U.S. stocks rally runs out of steam, Nasdaq drops 16 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks initially extended their rally on Wednesday but in the end sellers got the ...

In major expansion, Air India weighs purchase of 300 jets

NEW DELHI, India: Industry sources have said that Air India is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for the possible ...

Asian stocks skid, Russian rouble jumps to 7-year high against U.S. dollar

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were dumped on Wednesday, despite a strong rally on Wall Street overnight.Persistent fears ...

