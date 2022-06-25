WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly 50 years ago.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences." (US-Supreme Court-Abortion Rights)

- - - -

KIEV -- Ukrainian forces were ordered to withdraw from Severodonetsk, the administrative center of the Ukraine-controlled part of the eastern Lugansk region, a regional governor said on Friday.

"The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard were ordered to withdraw to new positions, to new fortified areas, and carry out full-fledged combat operations from those positions," Serhiy Haidai, head of the Lugansk regional military administration, said on Telegram. (Ukraine-Lugansk-Withdrawal)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- The death toll rose to four after an Il-76 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia's western region of Ryazan early Friday, TASS news agency reported.

Five others were hospitalized, the report said. Previous reports said at least two were killed in the crash. (Russia-Plane Crash-Deaths)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has called on the Korean People's Army to "improve the absolute power and the military and technical edge," the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

Kim Jong Un made the remarks during the third Enlarged Meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea held from Tuesday to Thursday, KCNA reported. (DPRK-Military-Meeting)