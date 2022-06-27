Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that in order to move millions of tonnes of grain ...
YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar's military authorities have transferred deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to a prison in the capital Naypyitaw ...
MALDIVES, Male: Police used tear gas and pepper spray this week to control a crowd who disrupted a yoga event ...
SEOUL, South Korea: After a first test launch failed last year, this week officials said South Korea's second test launch ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Bipartisan legislation aimed at lowering U.S. insulin costs will be put to a vote on the Senate floor ...
MOSCOW, Russia: The UK newspaper, the Telegraph, has been blocked in Russia, following a request from the Russian prosecutor-general.The TASS ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia rose on Monday, in a positive start to the week.The U.S. dollar was ...
TOKYO, Japan: Amidst semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions, Toyota has reduced its July global production target by 50,000 ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Electric vehicle (EV) sales could reach 33 percent globally by 2028, and 54 percent by ...
BERLIN, Germany: To prevent large increases in food prices, officials from G7 countries, including Germany and the UK, will push ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to order Juul Labs to stop selling its e-cigarettes ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: As average home prices surged to a record high, reaching the $400,000 mark for the first time, and ...