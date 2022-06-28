Tue, 28 Jun 2022

International

Section
UK's Telegraph news block in Russia due to war coverage

MOSCOW, Russia: The UK newspaper, the Telegraph, has been blocked in Russia, following a request from the Russian prosecutor-general.The TASS ...

Airbus captain tries to land at Lahore runway closed two years ago

LAHORE, Pakistan - An Airbus 320 carrying 171 passengers narrowly avoided an accident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Pakistan's second-largest ...

Biden vows to combat effects of Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to "do all in my power" to protect a woman's ...

Myanmar junta minister discusses nuclear cooperation with Russia

YANGON, Myanmar - According to military-run media, a junta delegation discussed nuclear technology collaboration with a Russian state-owned atomic energy ...

U.S. to provide Tk2.3 crore as emergency funding for northern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than Tk2.3 crore in emergency funding ...

661 pound freshwater fish caught in Cambodia river

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught a stingray fish weighing 661 pounds, which is the ...

Business

Section
British consumers shop less as inflation reaches record highs

LONDON, England: As prices in stores throughout Britain rise, British consumers shopped less in May and also expressed less confidence ...

As first in US, driverless taxis picking up customers in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California: General Motors' self-driving Cruise division has begun charging fares for driverless rides in San Francisco.Earlier this month, ...

Wall Street wobbles, all major indices slide, Dow drops 62 points

NEW YORK, New York - The euphoria on Wall Street of late last week was absent on Monday as all ...

May sees 10.7% surge in US home sales

WASHINGTON D.C.: In May, sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly increased, but this is expected to be temporary, as ...

Pay dispute forces British Airways' staff to OK strike vote

LONDON, England: British Airways' staff at London's Heathrow airport has voted to strike due to pay disputes. Amidst an already ...

Stocks in Asia on the rise, Nikkei 225 jumps 379 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia rose on Monday, in a positive start to the week.The U.S. dollar was ...

Movie Review

War for the Planet of the Apes