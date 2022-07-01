Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Fair in Statesville

International

14 ft. crocodile captured by man in Indonesia, returned to nature

SULAWESI, Indonesia: Using just a rope, an Indonesian man, supported by fellow villagers on the island of Sulawesi, captured a ...

Watford FC bans Qatar friendly due to fans' human rights concerns

WATFORD, UK: Watford F.C. has cancelled a friendly match against the Qatar national team due to the Gulf country's human ...

Istanbul Pride parades blocked by Turkey police

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish police detained dozens of people after local authorities banned Istanbul's annual Pride parade from going ahead this ...

French urged to conserve energy use to prepare for winter

PARIS, France: Amidst shortages and soaring prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent supply cuts, the heads of ...

At this week's G7 meeting, imports of Russian gold to be banned

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest in a series of sanctions aimed at further isolating Russia economically over its invasion of ...

Myanmar military thwarts weapon transporting by PDF fighters

MAGWAY, Myanmar - At least eight resistance fighters were killed on Wednesday when junta troops intercepted a truck they were ...

Business

High pressure fracking again being used by US oil companies

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Amidst the rise of "re-fracs" in the U.S. as part of the efforts to boost domestic oil production, ...

Stocks in Asia in retreat, Australian All Ordinaries loses nearly 2 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded sharply lower on Thursday, following on from major falls on Wall Street ...

Unable to staff airports, Germany to bring in foreign workers

BERLIN, Germany: A German Interior Ministry spokesperson has said that in a bid to relieve airports overwhelmed by staff shortages ...

France expects to reopen coal-fired power plant in Lorraine

PARIS, France: In a written statement made this week confirming a report from broadcaster RTL, France's energy ministry said the ...

U.S. stock markets struggle, dollar makes sudden jump higher

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street struggled to find its footing on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell vowed ...

US farms planting unplanned crops due to chemical shortages

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to persistent shortages of agricultural chemicals that threaten yields, U.S. farmers have cut back on using common ...

