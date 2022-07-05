Tue, 05 Jul 2022

International

Rescuers find 3 alive, 27 missing after boat sinks off Hong Kong

HONG KONG: An engineering vessel with 30 people on board went missing 200 miles off Hong Kong after it snapped ...

As Covid cases rise in France, no return to mandatory restrictions

NICE, France -As some 1,000 Frenchmen are being hospitalized daily with Covid infections, French officials have "invited" or "recommended" the ...

In "geopolitical signal," UE, New Zealand sign free trade pact

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Negotiations on a free trade agreement between the European Union and New Zealand ended successfully this week, paving ...

After shark kills swimmer, Egyptian authorities close Red Sea beach

CAIRO, Egypt: Egyptian authorities have prohibited swimming in a stretch of the Red Sea after an Australian woman was killed ...

US flight attendant to mark 65 years serving air passengers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bette Nash, age 86, has been named the longest serving flight attendant in the world, ...

UK parliament tells members to leave babies at home

LONDON, England: A UK parliamentary committee has told lawmakers that they may not bring babies to parliamentary proceedings and debates.The ...

Business

Airbnb announces worldwide ban on parties held in rentals

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In response to a string of shootings that have broken out at U.S. properties it lists, rental ...

Stocks in Asia on the boil after Australia's central bank hikes interest rates

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia strengthened on Tuesday with major gains recorded across the region.The Reserve Bank of ...

To prevent fuel price hikes, India sets windfall tax on oil producers

NEW DELHI, India: As the Indian government aims to increase local fuel supplies to meet rising demand and boost federal ...

Exxon tells shareholders to expect $16 billion Q2 profits

HOUSTON, Texas: Exxon Mobil Corp said this week that profits from skyrocketing fuel prices could result in a record $16 ...

Boeing out, Airbus in as China to purchase 300 A320 jets

BEIJING, China: Chinese airlines announced last week that they would purchase some 300 Airbus jets. This is the largest order ...

Asian stock markets gain ground as Wall Street closes for long weekend

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally moved higher on Monday despite continuing concerns over a potential global recession. ...

