COLOMBO -- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said recent discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek economic assistance for the country had been successful.

"Positive and productive discussions were held on supportive economic policies and reforms," Wickremesinghe said.

But Sri Lanka will have to submit a debt restructuring plan to the IMF for approval, Wickremesinghe told the parliament. (Sri Lanka-IMF-Economic Assistance)

- - - -

SEOUL-- Six U.S. F-35A stealth fighter jets arrived in South Korea Tuesday for joint drills with South Korean warplanes, the South Korean Defense Ministry said.

The radar-evading U.S. fighters, deployed to the Korean Peninsula from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, will conduct joint exercises with the South Korean air force until July 14, the ministry said in a statement. (US-Stealth Fighter Jets-Joint Drill)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- Search for the missing in a massive landslide in India's northeastern state of Manipur entered the sixth day Tuesday as the death toll has risen to 48, officials said.

The landslide last week hit Tupul yard railway construction camp in Noney district, where some Territorial Army (TA) men were guarding a major railway line construction site. The majority of the dead were TA personnel. (India-Landslide-Death Toll)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday announced a plan to raise the ratio of nuclear power generation to over 30 percent of the total power generation by 2030 from 27.4 percent recorded in 2021.

The government of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office on May 10, will expand nuclear power generation by resuming the construction of Shin-Hanul No. 3 and No. 4 nuclear reactors and continuing to run existing reactors, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. (South Korea-Nuclear Power Generation-Raise)