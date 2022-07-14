Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Light Rain in Statesville

International

China official charged with taking bribes worth $96 million

BEIJING, China: A former Chinese vice minister of public security has gone on trial, charged with accepting $96.3 million in ...

Excitement increases as NASA prepares first space telescope images

WASHINGTON D.C.: NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer ...

Court turns down suit to blame China for Covid

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: A federal judge threw out a lawsuit that sought to blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic, which ...

Funeral held in Tokyo for for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

TOKYO, Japan - A private funeral was being held in Tokyo on Tuesday for slain Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Abe was ...

US News removes Columbia Univ. from rankings due to inaccurate data

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Number two ranked Columbia University will not be listed this year by U.S. News and ...

Biden, at CIA headquarters, praises agency at 75th anniversary

LANGLEY, Virginia: President Joe Biden celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Central Intelligence Agency last week, calling the CIA the ...

Business

US tells airlines to end charging fees for kids sitting with parents

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Department has warned airlines that it could issue regulations banning extra fees to allow young ...

Asian stocks creep higher, Nikkei 225 gains 142 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia crept higher on Wednesday, but gains were modest.Japan's Nikkei 225 did best, rising ...

Russia blocks website of German Die Welt news

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian regulating agency Roskomnadzor has said that it has restricted access in Russia to the website of Germany's ...

India sees 18% jump in fuel demand in June

NEW DELHI, India: India, the world's third greatest oil consumer, appeared to be heading back towards pre-pandemic levels of fuel ...

Wall Street continues to lose ground, Nasdaq Composite drops nearly 1%

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were sold off again Tuesday ahead of inflation figures to ...

The Gap announces entry into Indian retail with western clothing

MUMBAI, India: India's largest retailer, Reliance, has announced that it has partnered with Gap to sell the retailer's clothing in ...

