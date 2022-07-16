Sat, 16 Jul 2022

News RELEASES

International

US researchers announce some success with pig organ transplants

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day ...

Faroe Island to reduce dolphin kill for 2022 hunt

FAROE ISLANDS: After last year's slaughter of more than 1,400 dolphins in one day that led to international condemnation and ...

China protests against Japan after Taiwan VP attends memorial to Abe

BEIJING, China: China has formally protested the presence of Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's Vice President, at a memorial for assassinated former ...

Florida warns of infestation by giant Africa land snails

MIAMI, Florida: Florida officials announced this week that hundreds of giant African land snails have been spotted on the state's ...

European Union fears imminent end of Russian gas deliveries

FRANKFURT, Germany: Russian gas was turned off this week during annual maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the ...

UN report says India to be most populous country by 2023

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A United Nations report released this week said India will surpass China as the world's ...

Business

As inflation hits 9.1% in June, price rises greatest in 40 years

\WASHINGTON D.C.: In June, U.S. inflation hit a new four-decade high of 9.1 percent, due to the rising prices for ...

Summer drought causes one-third of crops to be at risk, says Italy

ROME, Italy: One-third of Italy's agricultural production is at risk due to drought and poor water infrastructure, Italy's agriculture minister, ...

Chinese economic growth slows to lowest in 30 years, stocks dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in China and the Pacific decelerated on Friday, while in Japan and South Korea, the ...

Croatia to use Euro currency as EU eliminates final objections

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union (EU) has removed the final obstacles for Croatia to adopt the Euro currency, the first ...

Cyprus church sees 500-year-old icon returned from Europe

NICOSIA, Cyprus: A 500-year-old Orthodox icon of the Enthroned Christ, looted from a church in the breakaway north of ethnically ...

U.S. stocks flat to lower, Nasdaq inches up four points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Thursday as investors started to show signs of ...

