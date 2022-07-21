Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
After Ukraine invasion, Latvia moves to bring back draft

RIGA, Latvia: Russia's neighbor Latvia wants to bring back the military draft, because it fears Russia could attack so quickly ...

Oppression of Uyghur to continue, says China's Xi

BEIJING, China: While visiting the Xinjiang region, where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, Chinese ...

Prison terms for Hong Kong dissidents fleeing island by speedboat

HONG KONG: Seven men from Hong Kong, aged 19-32, were sentenced this week to up to 10 months in jail ...

Concerned about Russia, Canada to spend $30 billion in Arctic

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada will spend over $30 billion to monitor Russian and Chinese military movements in the Arctic over the ...

Myanmar's resistance group STA kills judge and posts video online

YANGON, Myanmar - A judge was killed in Yangon's Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township by an urban guerrilla group accusing him ...

Anthrax found as cause of 107 dead cattle in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia: Croatian authorities have said that anthrax has been diagnosed in dozens of cattle found dead in a nature ...

Business

Section
As cash runs short, China developers seek help in finishing projects

HONG KONG: The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has urged Chinese banks to increase loan support for real estate ...

U.S. stocks rally extends, dollar claws back losses

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers were again in charge on Wall Street Wednesday, pushing all the major indices higher."We ...

Egypt suspends hot air ballooning over Luxor after accident

CAIRO, Egypt: After two tourists were lightly injured this week, Egyptian authorities suspended hot air ballooning over the ancient city ...

Asian stock markets join global rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Wednesday in line with major advances on Wall Street, the UK ...

Court awards $15 billion to former Sultan's heirs against Malaysia

PARIS, France: In a bid to enforce a $14.9 billion arbitration award won against Malaysia, and despite a temporary freeze ...

India's Reserve Bank says country has world's fastest-growing economy

NEW DELHI, India: The Reserve Bank of India has reported that India's economy would become the world's fastest-growing economy, and ...

Movie Review

Drive My Car (Doraibu mai k)