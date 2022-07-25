Mon, 25 Jul 2022

News RELEASES

International

US moving ahead with sales of arms to Netherlands, Australia, Kuwait

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved arms and equipment sales worth more ...

SpaceX 32nd rocket launch in 2022 to build satellite internet network

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, California: SpaceX launched its 32nd rocket this week, breaking its previous one year record of 31 ...

Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

Business

Entering healthcare, Amazon purchases One Medical for $3.5 billion

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has agreed to purchase U.S. primary care provider One Medical for $3.49 billion.As Amazon continues its expansion ...

For fifth month, US home sales fall due to rising interest rates

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst rapidly-rising interest rates and record-high selling prices, in June U.S. existing home sales fell for a fifth ...

Factory output in Japan falls to 10-month low in June

TOKYO, Japan: In June, Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in the past 10 months, a worrisome sign ...

SkyWater to build chip facility in Indiana at Purdue University

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota: U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology, in partnership with the state and Purdue University, has announced plans to invest ...

After refusing demand for price increases, GM Korea closes two plants

SEOUL, South Korea: After a local supplier demanded a price hike for its supply parts, General Motors' South Korea unit ...

U.S. markets end week on sour note, equities and dollar both decline

NEW YORK, New York - Earnings reports and economic news undermined U.S. stocks on Friday, sending all the major indices ...

Movie Review

Blue Like Jazz
