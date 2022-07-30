Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
TOKYO, Japan: Japan has issued its highest alert and begun evacuations after a volcano erupted on a southern island.Sakurajima volcano, ...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...
ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...
WARSAW, Poland: Poland has announced that it will purchase 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, along with 180 K2 ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday despite a key inflation indicator hitting its highest level ...
HOUSTON, Texas: As the country increased gas exports to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis, the United States became the world's ...
HARARE, Zimbabwe: To curb runaway inflation that has further eroded its unstable currency, Zimbabwe has adopted the use of gold ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China, particularly in Hong Kong, fell hard on Friday amidst a widening concern over ...
BEIJING, China: China will create a $44 billion real estate fund to assist property developers overcome their debts and restore ...
SINGAPORE: Official data released this week showed Singapore's key consumer price index rose at its fastest pace in more than ...