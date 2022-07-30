© Provided by Xinhua

CHUNGCHEONGBUK-DO, South Korea, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The No Gun Ri massacre, one of the deadliest assaults the U.S. army had committed during the Korean War, had been buried deep in history, until The Associated Press uncovered the horrible tragedy in 1999.

After the outbreak of the war, the U.S. troops soon suffered setbacks while forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) were marching forward. On July 26, 1950, out of the fear that the DPRK guerrilla troops might disguise themselves as refugees, U.S. commanders ordered units retreating through South Korea to shoot civilians.

Some 400 refugees, many of whom women and children, were killed in an air attack and by small- and heavy-weapons fire of the U.S. 7th Cavalry Regiment at a railroad bridge near the village of No Gun Ri in central South Korea, said the AP report.

A series of petitions have been made by Koreans calling for a U.S. probe into the massacre.

