Fleeing nonstop Haitian violence, hundreds shelter in schools

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...

US to hurry clearance of dead timber to save sequoias from wildfires

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfires throughout Greece

ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...

Major purchase as Poland buys jets, tanks and howitzers from S. Korea

WARSAW, Poland: Poland has announced that it will purchase 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, along with 180 K2 ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 220 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...

Israeli special forces storm Nablus, gun down two Palestinians

Provided by Xinhua RAMALLAH/GAZA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinians on Sunday condemned the killing of two Palestinians during clashes ...

U.S. stock markets whipsaw, Nasdaq dips 22 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets went on a roller coaster ride on Monday, with major indices giving ...

Mexico reports 2022 tourism surpasses pre-Covid 2019 levels

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Mexico's Tourism Department has reported that international tourism has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as 10.26 million visitors have ...

Slight fall in employment as Mexican manufacturing declines

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Rising costs due to inflation resulted in Mexico's manufacturing sector declining in July, despite hopes for a ...

Stocks in Asia make across-the-board gains Monday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia all finished in the plus column on Monday.It was a positive start to ...

Google Maps finally given permission to offer Street View in India

DELHI, India: Eleven years after its first attempt was curtailed by regulatory issues, Google Maps launched its Street View service ...

US judge rules Uber not required to provide wheelchair access

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that ride-sharing company Uber has not violated a federal law protecting ...

