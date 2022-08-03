Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
69
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
After eruption of Japan's Sakurajima volcano, residents evacuated

TOKYO, Japan: Japan has issued its highest alert and begun evacuations after a volcano erupted on a southern island.Sakurajima volcano, ...

Fleeing nonstop Haitian violence, hundreds shelter in schools

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...

US to hurry clearance of dead timber to save sequoias from wildfires

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfires throughout Greece

ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...

Major purchase as Poland buys jets, tanks and howitzers from S. Korea

WARSAW, Poland: Poland has announced that it will purchase 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, along with 180 K2 ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 220 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...

Business

Section
Workers at UK largest container port vote to strike over pay

LONDON, England: Workers at the UK's busiest container port, the Port of Felixstowe, have voted to strike in a dispute ...

Stocks in Asia struggle for direction, Australian shares edge up

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday.The exceptions were the Trans-Tasman duo, the Australian and ...

To counter high insulin prices, California will manufacture own

SACRAMENTO, California: To counter the large jump in the purchase price of insulin used by diabetics, California is moving forward ...

Rising energy costs to blame as 40% of UK business to cut back

LONDON, England: Amidst a heatwave, rising inflation, and increasing energy bills, the UK is facing the worst downturn among developed ...

U.S. stock markets whipsaw, Nasdaq dips 22 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets went on a roller coaster ride on Monday, with major indices giving ...

Mexico reports 2022 tourism surpasses pre-Covid 2019 levels

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Mexico's Tourism Department has reported that international tourism has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as 10.26 million visitors have ...

Movie Review

Secrets & Lies