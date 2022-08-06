Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Manila, Philippines: Amidst plans to resume an investigation into the Philippines' bloody "War on Drugs," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ruled ...
LONDON, England: Prosecutors and police have charged a 20-year-old man, arrested in December 2021 with a crossbow while on the ...
BERLIN: Germany: A debate is raging in Germany over whether it should decommission its three remaining nuclear power plants as ...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: After being shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand's borders fully re-opened to ...
TEHRAN, Iran: This week, Iranian media reported that the country's border guards clashed with the Afghan Taliban in the latest ...
LONDON, UK - Myanmar's military has been accused of using Russian-made Yak-130 aircraft with ground attack capability against civilians to ...
LONDON, England: Due to high margins and trading on the back of soaring energy prices, British Petroleum recorded second quarter ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Friday ahead of U.S. payroll data due to be released later ...
LONDON, England: Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become the next UK prime minister, said she would not impose new taxes ...
SEATTLE, Washington: A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing defense locations in the St. Louis area canceled a ...
NEW YORK, New York -"There is a continued battle between the bulls and the bears and whether this rally has ...
HAMBURG, Germany: Wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa is considering cutting some 2,500 jobs, or about 9 percent of its total workforce.The ...