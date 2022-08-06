Sat, 06 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
86
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
No investigation of killing drug dealers, says Philippines' Marcos

Manila, Philippines: Amidst plans to resume an investigation into the Philippines' bloody "War on Drugs," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ruled ...

Arrested at Windsor Castle in 2021, UK man charged with Treason Act

LONDON, England: Prosecutors and police have charged a 20-year-old man, arrested in December 2021 with a crossbow while on the ...

As Russian gas dwindles, Germany to continue using nuclear power

BERLIN: Germany: A debate is raging in Germany over whether it should decommission its three remaining nuclear power plants as ...

New Zealand celebrates as all borders reopen since start of Covid

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: After being shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand's borders fully re-opened to ...

Iranians, Afghans clash again at common border

TEHRAN, Iran: This week, Iranian media reported that the country's border guards clashed with the Afghan Taliban in the latest ...

Military uses Russian-made aircraft in civilian attacks: Myanmar Witness

LONDON, UK - Myanmar's military has been accused of using Russian-made Yak-130 aircraft with ground attack capability against civilians to ...

Business

Section
Marriott surpasses quarterly revenue and profit estimates

BETHESDA, Maryland: Marriott International surpassed its quarterly revenue and profit estimates, driven by better than expected occupancy levels and higher ...

Profits at British Petroleum of $8.45 billion match 14 year high

LONDON, England: Due to high margins and trading on the back of soaring energy prices, British Petroleum recorded second quarter ...

Asian stocks finish ahead as investors look to U.S. employment report

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Friday ahead of U.S. payroll data due to be released later ...

Likely UK leader Truss says new junk food taxes not on her agenda

LONDON, England: Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become the next UK prime minister, said she would not impose new taxes ...

Boeing, union agree on new pension deal to prevent strike

SEATTLE, Washington: A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing defense locations in the St. Louis area canceled a ...

Choppy day for U.S. stocks, Nasdaq picks up 42 points

NEW YORK, New York -"There is a continued battle between the bulls and the bears and whether this rally has ...

Movie Review

Daughters of Darkness (Les lvres rouges) (4K UHD)