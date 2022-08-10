Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
83
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Critical of media, Solomon Islands weighs taking over broadcaster

SOLOMON ISLANDS: In a move that opponents said is aimed at controlling and censoring the media, the government of the ...

Accidental airbag explosion blamed for 20th US deaths

WASHINGTON D.C.: In July, a Florida man was killed by exploding Takata airbag inflators, possibly becoming the 20th death in ...

After series of assassinations, Israel says it has eliminated all IJ leaders

Israel has launched an unprovoked war against the Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad. The Israeli army assassinated a high-ranking commander ...

American drone that killed Al Zawahiri in Kabul possibly launched from Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan categorically denied on Thursday that a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed al-Qaeda chief Ayman ...

Indonesia workers strike when ticket price jumps to see Komodo dragons

EAST NUSA TENGGARA, Indonesia: Hundreds of Indonesian tourism workers went on strike this week to protest a sharp rise in ...

Treasure found in 350-year-old Spanish shipwreck off Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas: A team of explorers have announced that they have uncovered a treasure, including coins, gemstones and priceless jewels, ...

Business

Section
Survey of economists says 2022 Turkey deficit could grow to $40.2 bln

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkey's current accounts are expected to record a deficit of $3.4 billion in June and end the year ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 drops 249 points as Asian stocks flounder

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday while in the Pacific, markets rose. The scene mirrored events ...

Bangladesh cuts fuel subsidies, raises fuel prices by 50 percent

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Bangladesh raised fuel prices by some 50 percent this week, which is aimed at reducing the country's subsidy ...

U.S. stocks start week on mixed note, Nasdaq Composite loses 13 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday as investors fret about CPI data due to be ...

Amazon pays $1.7 billion for vacuum maker iRobot

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amazon announced this week that it had purchased robotic vacuum maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 ...

$9 billion wind farm to be built in Atlantic Ocean off Virginia

RICHMOND, Virginia: Dominion Energy Virginia has received state approval to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of ...

Movie Review

Miracle in Milan (Miracolo a Milano)