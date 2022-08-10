© Provided by Xinhua

CHANGSHA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- In the mountainous village of Shibadong in central China's Hunan Province, a group of journalists were impressed by the traditional musical performances, Miao embroidery and silverware workshops, as well as rustic restaurants and home-stays.

The journalists, some of whom come from Spain, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Singapore, went on a four-day interview tour in Hunan from Aug. 2 to 5, learning about the province's efforts and progress in promoting rural revitalization.

"I have been working in China for 11 years and witnessed great changes in the country's rural areas in recent years," said Guillaume Benavides Moine, a journalist from Spain.

Shibadong village shook off poverty in 2016. "What impresses me most about Shibadong is the better life the locals are having now," he added.

Shi Jintong, Party secretary of Shibadong Village, said that the village has formed five industries -- tourism, mountain spring water, labor service, planting and breeding, and Miao embroidery.

"These industries not only enable us to successfully get rid of poverty, but also provide strong support for rural revitalization," Shi said, adding that the growing industries do not damage the traditional look of the village, as the Miao style is well preserved in the construction and renovation of the houses.

According to the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs, the per capita net income of those lifted out of poverty in Hunan increased from 1,987 yuan (about 295 U.S. dollars) in 2014 to 13,553 yuan in 2021.

During the tour, the journalists also visited several featured agricultural industries. Hunan Xiangyan Seed Industry Co., Ltd. is specialized in breeding, production, promotion and sales of new vegetable varieties. It has developed more than 200 new varieties and cooperated with more than 10 countries and regions on research, development and promotion.

Hunan is an important agricultural base in the country, rich in grain, tea and other agricultural products.