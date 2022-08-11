Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
LOS ANGELES, California: During a meeting that was disrupted by protesters this week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department announced this week that former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez has been arrested in ...
OTTAWA, Ontario: Military trainers from Canada will head to the United Kingdom to teach Ukrainians new techniques for fighting the ...
SANYA, China: Following a Covid lockdown, some 80,000 tourists cannot leave the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya. The restrictions ...
SANTA BARBARA, California - Australian singing sensation and actress Olivia Newtown-John has died at the age of 73."Dame Olivia Newton-John ...
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, California: Record rainfall on August 5 caused floods at Death Valley National Park that closed all ...
LOS ANGELES, California: Since early May, Charlie Hamilton has not irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River, despite ...
YANGON, Myanmar - Honeys Holdings, a Japanese clothing retailer that manufactures much of its product line in Myanmar, has decided ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday despite the latest reading that inflation in the United ...
DELHI, India: India's defense ministry has said that the country has offered to sell 18 Tejas light single-engine jet combat ...
WARSAW, Poland: Julie, who preferred not to give her full name, booked a group of trips to Warsaw last year, ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks traded lower in Asia on Wednesday. Technology stocks were the hardest hit, and the exchange ...