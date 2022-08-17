Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
66
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Would a new Cold War be in the best interest of the United States?

As China unleashed live-fire military exercises off the coast of Taiwan, simulating a real "reunification by force" operation in the ...

Myanmar deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to serve six additional years in prison

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - According to a legal official, a court in Myanmar has sentenced former leader Aung San Suu Kyi ...

China, Nepal to build rail, communications network across Himalayas

BEIJING, China: Following a meeting between their foreign ministers, China and Nepal have agreed to build the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity ...

Heatwave continues in China as temperatures exceed 40C

BEIJING, China: Several regions in China experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, including the major southwestern city of Chongqing.The country's ...

California seeks $1.4 billion to keep nuclear plant open

SACRAMENTO, California: California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to give a $1.4 billion government loan to extend the life of ...

With Covid cases increasing, India's New Delhi continues mask mandate

NEW DELHI, India: A government order released to reporters this week said New Delhi will continue to enforce a mask ...

Business

Section
Poor crane, inexperienced operator among causes of tragic deaths by girder fall

DHAKA, Bangladesh A preliminary investigation into the tragic crane accident that killed five people in Uttara on Monday has found ...

Proposed Vietnam bullet train would run north-south 960 miles

HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government is considering building a high-speed railway, with a possible cost of up to $58.7 billion, ...

U.S. stocks have mixed day, Nasdaq Composite slides 26 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were decidedly mixed in the U.S. on Tuesday as investors struggled to make a ...

Billionaire Indian trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dead at 62

DELHI, India: Dubbed the country's Warren Buffett, India's best-known stock investor and self-made billionaire, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, died on August 14 ...

New money transfers spell end of credit card, says Brazil bank chief

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto has said that he believes credit cards will cease to ...

Fears of global recession keep Asian stocks on edge

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China were flat to lower on Tuesday as investors weighed up the disappointing economic ...

Movie Review

The Shape of Water
Shape of Water