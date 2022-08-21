Sun, 21 Aug 2022

News

International

For second time, US to outlaw flavored e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 2016 crack downon fruity, sweet-flavored e-cigarettes that can cause teens to ...

UK reports highest number of foreign workers since COVID-19

LONDON, England: Official figures have been released indicating that in the year to June, the UK recorded its highest increase ...

US approves sale of hearing aids without medical prescriptions

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids for people with mild ...

Bachelet asks Bangladesh to probe enforced disappearance allegations

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Michelle Bachelet has urged the Bangladesh government to establish an independent investigation into allegations of enforced disappearances. ...

UK moves forward in sending illegal migrants to Rwanda

LONDON, England: Despite a legal challenge in London's High Court in early September, the UK government is continuing to pursue ...

PM Modi says India working to become developed country in 25 years

NEW DELHI, India: During his national day address this week, Prime Minister NarendraModi said India will seek to become a ...

Business

Section
American Airlines, like United, orders supersonic jets

FT. WORTH, Texas: American Airlines has become the second major U.S. airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel, after signing ...

Inflation reaches 8.9% for July in Euro zone countries

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union's statistics office, Eurostat, confirmed that in July inflation in the Euro zone reached a new ...

U.S. stock markets in sharp slide, Nasdaq Composite sheds two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks retreated sharply on Friday as sellers swarmed Wall Street. The upward trend in ...

US retailers say following shortages, baby formula return to shelves

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Months after the U.S. faced acute shortages of baby formula, this week two major U.S. ...

Asian stocks finish mixed on Friday, NZ index slips 130 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were in the doldrums in Asia on Friday as investors weighed up potential Federal Reserve ...

Consumers suffer as UK inflation reaches double digits

LONDON, England: As surging food costs are further squeezing household budgets, inJuly consumer price inflation in the UK jumped to ...

