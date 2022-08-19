Fri, 19 Aug 2022

International

Section
Bachelet asks Bangladesh to probe enforced disappearance allegations

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Michelle Bachelet has urged the Bangladesh government to establish an independent investigation into allegations of enforced disappearances. ...

UK moves forward in sending illegal migrants to Rwanda

LONDON, England: Despite a legal challenge in London's High Court in early September, the UK government is continuing to pursue ...

PM Modi says India working to become developed country in 25 years

NEW DELHI, India: During his national day address this week, Prime Minister NarendraModi said India will seek to become a ...

Heathrow Airport to extend limit on passengers till October

LONDON, England: The cap on flight departures from London's Heathrow Airport will beextended until October 29, airport officials announced.Heathrow capped ...

German fighter jets to take part in joint exercises in Australia

BERLIN, Germany: Highlighting Berlin's increasing focus on assisting in the Indo-Pacific region amidst rising tensions with China over Taiwan, Germany ...

France declares wildfire out, firefighters came from all of Europe

PARIS, France: French firefighters have stopped the spread of a "monster" wildfire in the country's southwest, allowing the reopening of ...

Business

Section
Hedge fund Third Point buys Disney stake, says ESPN should be sold

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The American hedge fund Third Point has purchased a stake worth some $1 billion in ...

U.S. stock markets tread water as greenback takes center stage

NEW YORK, New York - Investors were divided on Thursday as to where to send U.S. stocks. Jitters about inflation, ...

Through investments, European Union seeks to gain influence in Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: During his visit to New Zealand, Ambassador Sujiro Seam, Head of the Delegation of the European Union ...

Noodle makers ask to increase prices after 14-years in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand: Instant noodle makers have asked Thailand to allow them to increase their prices to meet rising costs, which ...

U.,S. stocks back on the defensive, Nasdaq drops 164 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. industrial stocks interrupted their five-day rally on Wednesday with all the major indices losing ...

Thailand to spend $62 billion to build industry in east

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand seeks to invest $61.97 billion in its industrial eastern region over the next five years, in a ...

Movie Review

It's a Wonderful Life (4K Steelbook)