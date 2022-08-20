Sat, 20 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
78
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
UK reports highest number of foreign workers since COVID-19

LONDON, England: Official figures have been released indicating that in the year to June, the UK recorded its highest increase ...

US approves sale of hearing aids without medical prescriptions

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids for people with mild ...

Bachelet asks Bangladesh to probe enforced disappearance allegations

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Michelle Bachelet has urged the Bangladesh government to establish an independent investigation into allegations of enforced disappearances. ...

UK moves forward in sending illegal migrants to Rwanda

LONDON, England: Despite a legal challenge in London's High Court in early September, the UK government is continuing to pursue ...

PM Modi says India working to become developed country in 25 years

NEW DELHI, India: During his national day address this week, Prime Minister NarendraModi said India will seek to become a ...

Heathrow Airport to extend limit on passengers till October

LONDON, England: The cap on flight departures from London's Heathrow Airport will beextended until October 29, airport officials announced.Heathrow capped ...

Business

Section
US retailers say following shortages, baby formula return to shelves

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Months after the U.S. faced acute shortages of baby formula, this week two major U.S. ...

Asian stocks finish mixed on Friday, NZ index slips 130 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were in the doldrums in Asia on Friday as investors weighed up potential Federal Reserve ...

Consumers suffer as UK inflation reaches double digits

LONDON, England: As surging food costs are further squeezing household budgets, inJuly consumer price inflation in the UK jumped to ...

India expects tripling of silver imports as demand jumps

NEW DELHI, India: After a decline in prices reaching a 2-year low encouraged investors to purchase silver in 2022, India's ...

Hedge fund Third Point buys Disney stake, says ESPN should be sold

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The American hedge fund Third Point has purchased a stake worth some $1 billion in ...

U.S. stock markets tread water as greenback takes center stage

NEW YORK, New York - Investors were divided on Thursday as to where to send U.S. stocks. Jitters about inflation, ...

Movie Review

Troll 2
Troll 2 [Blu-Ray]