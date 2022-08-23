Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
CHONGQING, China: China has announced that it will seed clouds in an attempt to generate rainfall to protect its grain ...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia: Ford Motor Co. was found to have known about a defect that killed a husband and wife in ...
BEIJING, China: July figures show that Russia was China's main oil supplier for the third month in a row. Chinese ...
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - On her first visit to Myanmar since being appointed last year, the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - Unauthorized level crossings have become a death trap in Feni district, where nine people have been killed ...
YANGON, Myanmar: A spokesperson for the military junta in Myanmar has announced that it plans to import Russian gasoline and ...
LONDON, England: The UK has announced plans for new laws and funding of 100 million pounds for the widespread rollout ...
ABU DHABI, UAE: After mounting criticism, Wizz Air has suspended its plans to reinstate flights from Moscow to Abu Dhabi ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nosedived on Monday as fears of more aggressive Fed tightening to combat inflation ...
SEOUL, South Korea: Korea's SK said it had invested $100 million in Huntersville, North Carolina-based startup Atom Power, aimed at ...
COLUMBUS, Ohio: After some customers at fast-food chain Wendy's fell ill after eating in the chains' Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday while the U.S. dollar continued to weaken.The Chinese yuan ...