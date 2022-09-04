Sun, 04 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
77
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
California residents warned to seek cover during heat wave

LOS ANGELES, California: The U.S. National Weather Service said a record-breaking heat wave is expected to hit California this week, ...

Finland to close major highway for fighter jet drills

HELSINKI, Finland: Finnish authorities have announced that for one week in September, Finland will close a stretch of one of ...

Thailand sees tourism revenue of $11 billion as restrictions ease

BANGKOK, Thailand: As Thailand welcomes back more tourists amidst easing COVID-19 restrictions, the government said this week that it aims ...

Taiwan to receive $1.1 billion military aid from U.S., says reports

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. media is reporting that amidst rising tensions with China, the Biden administration will ask the U.S. Congress ...

Free Covid test program ends in United States

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to limited supplies due to a lack of congressional funding, beginning 2nd September, free at-home COVID-19 tests ...

Czechs, Poles to protect Slovenia airspace after Russian MiG-era ends

WARSAW, Poland: This weekend, Poland and the Czech Republic signed an agreement aimed at protecting the airspace of Slovakia, which ...

Business

Section
Tesla files suit against Louisiana banning direct sales of autos

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla has filed suit, challenging Louisiana's decision to ban the company from selling vehicles directly to consumers, which ...

To replace ageing Airbus, Taiwan's China Airlines buys 16 Boeing 787s

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Following a widely watched contest held amidst regional tensions, Taiwan's China Airlines said it will purchase 16 Boeing ...

Asian stocks on the defensive, Australian All Ordinaries drops 24 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly weaker Friday, although the New Zealand market made a modest gain."Markets ...

UK pub owners warn that high energy costs will close pubs

LONDON, England: Rising energy costs have prompted Britain's pub and brewing industry to call on the government to outline an ...

As Singapore recovers from Covid, new 5-year work visa introduced

SINGAPORE: To attract foreign talent to help bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, last week Singapore announced new work ...

Buyers storm U.S. dollar, sending euro, pound, yen crumbling

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar soared on Thursday, breaking through several technical barriers.The benchmark DXY U.S. dollar ...

Movie Review

A Serious Man
Serious Man