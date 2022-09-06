Tue, 06 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
72
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
UK port workers to go on strike from 19th September

LONDON, England: The Unite union has announced that more than 560 dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool, one of the ...

US-Japan pledge to develop new, safer nuclear power

TOKYO, Japan: The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, while meeting in Japan, said that both countries will find ...

Liz Trussas on verge of becoming Britain's new prime minister

LONDON, UK - Britain's Conservative Party has voted to install Foreign Secretary Liz Trussas as the leader of the Conservative ...

As Covid cases rise in Hong Kong, strict restrictions return

HONG KONG: Some 10,586 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Hong Kong on September 1, triggering fears that the authorities ...

Nine migrants die in Rio Grande river while crossing into US

EAGLE PASS, Texas: Some nine illegal migrants have died while attempting to cross the Rio Grande river to enter the ...

For first time, Australian Navy to train on UK nuclear submarines

CANBERRA, Australia: As Australia is preparing for the integration of nuclear-powered submarines, as part of a new security partnership with ...

Business

Section
Argentina expects interest rate of 75% in September

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: The local media is reporting that Argentina's central bank could hike its benchmark interest rate to 75 ...

Stocks in Asia quiet as U.S. dollar surges

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday on light volume due to the Labor Holiday in ...

US ends AMD's top AI chips being shipped to China

SANTA CLARA, California: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has revealed that the company was instructed by U.S. officials to stop exporting ...

Russian McDonald's owner to spend $150 million to buy Finnish business

MOSCOW, Russia: Documents seen by Reuters indicate that the owner of the former McDonald's restaurants in Russia, Siberian businessman Alexander ...

UK credit card borrowing rises quickly as inflation strikes consumers

LONDON, England: As households grapple with the rising cost of living, British credit card companies saw borrowing grow at the ...

Even as costs jump, Coal India says consumers will not pay more

NEW DELHI, India: Pramod Agrawal, chairman of state-owned Coal India, has announced that despite an upcoming wage hike for its ...

Movie Review

The Hunt for Red October (4K UHD)
Hunt for Red October