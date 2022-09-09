SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday proposed talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for the reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said in a statement that the South Korean government publicly offers to hold talks with the DPRK to discuss the issue of the separated families.(South Korea-DPRK-Reunion Talk Proposal)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- The National Parliament of Solomon Islands passed on Thursday a bill which will allow the Pacific Island country to defer its national general election from 2023 to 2024.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed at the Committee of the Whole House with 37 in support, 10 against, three absent and no abstention, said the National Parliament.

The bill said its purpose is to defer the National General Election of the 12th Parliament until after the Pacific Games 2023 hosted by Solomon Islands. The 11th parliament will end and stand dissolved on Dec. 31, 2023.

(Solomon Islands-National General Election)

- - - -

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian central bank on Thursday raised the overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement that the ceiling and floor rates of the corridor of the OPR are correspondingly increased to 2.75 percent and 2.25 percent, respectively.

With the positive growth prospects for the Malaysian economy remaining intact, it said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the BNM decided to further adjust the degree of monetary accommodation.(Malaysia-Economy-Central Bank)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- At least 12 people were killed in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Wednesday night, at least seven children were among those who lost their lives in separate flood-related accidents in different parts of the South Asian country.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,355 along with 12,722 injured, according to the latest statistics updated by the NDMA.(Pakistan-Floods-Deaths)

- - - -

TOKYO -- Japan posted current account surplus of 229 billion yen (1.59 billion U.S. dollars) for July, down 86.6 percent year on year, as yen's continuous depreciation against the U.S. dollar and rising prices for oil led to imports expansion and shrinking profits, a government report said Thursday.

The reading marked the narrowest surplus for the month since 1985 when comparable data became available. (Japan-Current Account)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- Chinese automaker BYD on Thursday signed a land purchase agreement with Thailand's industrial estate developer WHA Group to build its new electric vehicle (EV) factory in the Southeast Asian country.

The 96-hectare plant is located in Thailand's eastern Rayong province, part of the country's Eastern Economic Corridor, a special development zone.(Thailand-EV Plant-BYD)