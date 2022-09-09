BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of congratulations to Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the 74th anniversary of the DPRK's founding.

Xi pointed out that over the past 74 years, the people of the DPRK have closely united around the WPK and forged ahead, having made important achievements in promoting socialist construction.

He also said that in recent years, guided by the principles and policies set at the eighth WPK Congress, the DPRK people have constantly scored new outcomes in developing the economy and improving people's livelihood, and fought a successful battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, about which China, as a good comrade, good neighbor and good friend of the DPRK, is sincerely happy.

It is believed that under the leadership of General Secretary Kim and the WPK, the brotherly DPRK people will surely advance the socialist cause of the country for new development and lift it to a new level, Xi added.