Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
66
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
A monarch whose reign spanned eight decades

Queen Elizabeth II, head of the Commonwealth and monarch of 15 countries, ruled longer than any other monarch in British ...

96-year old Queen Elizabeth dies peacefully at Balmoral Castle

BALMORAL, Scotland - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96.The royal who wasn't supposed ...

UK poll shows only 14% think new PM will be better than ousted Johnson

LONDON, England: Only 14 percent of people polled in the UK said incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss will be a ...

Germany to provide 65 billion euros to keep citizens warm this winter

BERLIN, Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) to help residents and ...

Some injuries reported as 4,000 acres burn in California wildfire

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands ...

Texas sends migrants to Chicago, raising issue of who will pay

HOUSTON, Texas: Republican Governor Greg Abbott intensified his efforts to push responsibility for migrants crossing borders to his Democratic opponents, ...

Business

Section
Correction in U.S. dollar lifts Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued higher on Friday as investors gained confidence that aggressive central bank moves ...

At 8.7 million, US sees highest air traffic for holiday since 2019

WASHINGTON D.C.: Over the just concluded four-day Labor Day weekend, officials from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded 8.76 ...

U.S. stock markets rise Thurssday, Dow Jones climbs 193 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks gained ground on Thursday despite continuing challenges across a broad range of fronts."There's ...

Apple says it is not selling iphones with chargers to help environment

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Apple has announced that it will appeal an order by Brazil banning it from selling iPhones without ...

India services industry grew faster than expected in August

MUMBAI, India: A survey reported that the services industry, India's leading sector, grew faster than expected in August.This growth was ...

Stocks in Asia have positive day Thursday, so too the U.S. dollar

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally took a lead from Wall Street on Thursday, sending the key indices ...

Movie Review

Through the Olive Trees (Zire darakhatan zeyton)