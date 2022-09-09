SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday promulgated a law on the state policy on the nuclear forces, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

The law stipulates that the DPRK opposes all forms of war including nuclear wars and aspires to build a peaceful world in which the international justice is realized, said the report.

The nuclear posture of the DPRK is guaranteed by the reliable, effective and matured nuclear deterrence, defensive and responsible nuclear forces policy, said the KCNA, adding that the opening of the DPRK's policy on the nuclear forces and legal stipulation of the use of nuclear weapons are aimed to reduce the danger of a nuclear war to the maximum by preventing misjudge among nuclear weapons states and misuse of nuclear weapons.

Describing the nuclear forces as "the backbone of the state defence capacity," the KCNA said that the DPRK shall regard it as its main principle to use nuclear weapons as the last means in order to cope with outside aggression and attack seriously threatening the security of the country and the people.