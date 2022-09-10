ISLAMABAD -- At least 36 people were killed in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Thursday night, at least 15 children and six women were among those who lost their lives in separate flood-related accidents. (Pakistan-Flood-Death)

- - - -

LOS ANGELES -- Two people were killed Thursday after a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport in the western U.S. state of California, authorities said.

The Santa Monica Fire Department said in a news release that it responded to the crash at 4:25 p.m. local time (2325 GMT). (US-Plane-Crash)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday promulgated a law on the state policy on the nuclear forces, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

The law stipulates that the DPRK opposes all forms of war including nuclear wars and aspires to build a peaceful world in which the international justice is realized, said the report. (DPRK-Nuclear Forces Policy)

- - - -

HOUSTON -- At least two juveniles were injured following a shooting on Thursday evening at a park in Uvalde, a small town in Texas, authorities said.

The Uvalde Police Department said it responded to the shooting "with injured victims" at Uvalde Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) on Thursday. The injured have been air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital. (US-Texas-Shooting)