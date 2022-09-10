The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has declared by law that it is a nuclear-weapon state and that any decision on the use of nuclear weapons rests solely with its leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing North Korean state media.

The agency reported that a decree titled "Nuclear Weapons Policy" was passed by North Korea's 14th Supreme People's Assembly at its session on September 7.

The 11-point document includes provisions on the purpose of nuclear weapons, the composition of nuclear forces, their command and control, the implementation of decisions to use nuclear weapons, the principles and conditions of their use, mobilization, safe maintenance and protection.

The third clause on "command and control of nuclear weapons" states that the North Korean leader has exclusive authority over them and "makes all decisions regarding nuclear weapons".

