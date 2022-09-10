Sat, 10 Sep 2022

International

China approves use of Covid vaccine that is inhaled

BEIJING, China: CanSino Biologics has announced that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by China's drug regulator for ...

A monarch whose reign spanned eight decades

Queen Elizabeth II, head of the Commonwealth and monarch of 15 countries, ruled longer than any other monarch in British ...

96-year old Queen Elizabeth dies peacefully at Balmoral Castle

BALMORAL, Scotland - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96.The royal who wasn't supposed ...

UK poll shows only 14% think new PM will be better than ousted Johnson

LONDON, England: Only 14 percent of people polled in the UK said incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss will be a ...

Germany to provide 65 billion euros to keep citizens warm this winter

BERLIN, Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) to help residents and ...

Some injuries reported as 4,000 acres burn in California wildfire

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands ...

Business

Nasdaq Composite jumps more than two percent as stocks roar

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued to accelerate higher on Friday. The U.S. dollar came off after Thursday's ...

Malaysian held in US navy bribery case escapes arrest in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California: A Malaysian businessman involved in a major U.S. Navy bribery scandal has escaped house arrest by cutting ...

UK Lloyds Banking claims $350 million in COVID loans were falsified

LONDON, England: Lloyds Banking Group has reported more than $348 million of suspected fraud linked to COVID-19 recovery loans for ...

Correction in U.S. dollar lifts Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued higher on Friday as investors gained confidence that aggressive central bank moves ...

At 8.7 million, US sees highest air traffic for holiday since 2019

WASHINGTON D.C.: Over the just concluded four-day Labor Day weekend, officials from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded 8.76 ...

U.S. stock markets rise Thurssday, Dow Jones climbs 193 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks gained ground on Thursday despite continuing challenges across a broad range of fronts."There's ...

Movie Review

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (4K UHD)