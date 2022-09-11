Sun, 11 Sep 2022

International

Tokyo 2020 Olympics officials arrested on bribery charges

TOKYO, Japan: As part of a widening bribery investigation allegedly involving a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, ...

Former Malaysian PM Najib seeks pardon after conviction for corruption

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The Malaysian speaker of parliament has confirmed that former prime minister Najib Razak has applied for a ...

China approves use of Covid vaccine that is inhaled

BEIJING, China: CanSino Biologics has announced that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by China's drug regulator for ...

A monarch whose reign spanned eight decades

Queen Elizabeth II, head of the Commonwealth and monarch of 15 countries, ruled longer than any other monarch in British ...

96-year old Queen Elizabeth dies peacefully at Balmoral Castle

BALMORAL, Scotland - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96.The royal who wasn't supposed ...

UK poll shows only 14% think new PM will be better than ousted Johnson

LONDON, England: Only 14 percent of people polled in the UK said incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss will be a ...

Business

Bankruptcy expected to allow Cineworld to reorganize finances

LONDON, England: UK cinema chain Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the ...

US bans selling of high demand chip in China

BEIJING, China: High-profile Chinese universities and state-run research institutes have been relying on U.S. computing chips, whose export to China ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps more than two percent as stocks roar

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued to accelerate higher on Friday. The U.S. dollar came off after Thursday's ...

Malaysian held in US navy bribery case escapes arrest in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California: A Malaysian businessman involved in a major U.S. Navy bribery scandal has escaped house arrest by cutting ...

UK Lloyds Banking claims $350 million in COVID loans were falsified

LONDON, England: Lloyds Banking Group has reported more than $348 million of suspected fraud linked to COVID-19 recovery loans for ...

Correction in U.S. dollar lifts Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued higher on Friday as investors gained confidence that aggressive central bank moves ...

