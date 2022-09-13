Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
62
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
New Australian law calls for net zero carbon emissions by 2050

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia's parliament, with the support of the Greens party and independents, passed legislation pledging to cut carbon emissions ...

New York state ends Covid facemask requirements on transportation

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses ...

Washington DC declares emergency over migrants bused from Texas

WASHINGTON D.C.: Washington D.C.'s Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser, declared a public emergency this week due to migrants arriving by bus, ...

Russians to be denied entry to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia

VILNIUS, Lithuania: The foreign ministers of European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have agreed to restrict the entry of ...

UNESCO allocates $350,000 to Pakistan for restoring heritage sites

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The unforeseen floods that killed at least 1,300 individuals and immersed vast areas of Pakistan in water ...

Russia, Myanmar strengthen ties amid international sanctions

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - Myanmar has started purchasing petroleum products from Russia and expects to receive diesel in the upcoming days, ...

Business

Section
Supply shortages blamed for 40% fall in output at Japan Honda plants

TOKYO, Japan: Supply chain and logistical problems are forcing Honda Motor Co to reduce output of vehicles by up to ...

Jeep will offer electric SUVs to public by 2025

TOLEDO, Ohio: In its efforts to lead the off-road electric vehicle market, Jeep announced this week that it will launch ...

Wall Street continues upward trend, Nasdaq Composite climbs 154 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks remained buoyant at the start of a new week Monday with all the ...

Report says housing construction in Ireland fell 2.9% in August

DUBLIN, Ireland: Inflationary pressure continued to slow the construction of new housing throughout Ireland in August, even as demand remains ...

Airbus confirms cancellation of 19 remaining A350 orders for Qatar

PARIS, France: Raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with Qatar Airways, Airbus confirmed the cancellation of all ...

Stocks in Asia begin week on positive note, greenback slides

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks forged ahead in Asia on Monday. The U.S. dollar fell sharply In Japan, the Nikkei ...

Movie Review

Crocodile Dundee II