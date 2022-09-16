Fri, 16 Sep 2022

News RELEASES

International

Sanctions on Russia continue-not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LONDON, England: The UK has chosen not to invite representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state ...

Two years in jail for Thailand protester insulting queen

BANGKOK, Thailand: A Thai court has sentenced political activist Jatuporn Saeoueng to two years in prison for insulting the monarchy, ...

U.S. emergency oil reserves drop to lowest level in 38 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to Department of Energy data released this week, U.S. emergency crude oil stocks dropped by 8.4 million ...

New York seeks to ensure 90% vaccinated against polio, says governor

NEW YORK CITY, New York: To accelerate efforts to vaccinate residents against polio, after thethe virus was detected in wastewater ...

Okinawa re-elects opposition governor, says must fight inflation

NAHA, Okinawa: Citing exit polls, public broadcaster NHK and other media outlets have declared Denny Tamaki re-elected as governor of ...

Praise for India, China as they pull back from disputed region

NEW DELHI, India: India's foreign ministry has announced that Indian and Chinese soldierswill withdraw from a disputed area along a ...

Business

Inflation rising in Argentina, will reach 95%, says economists

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: As Argentina struggles to overcome a prolonged economic crisis marked by soaring prices, a monthly poll published ...

Stocks in Asia struggle for direction, main indices end mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed Thursday as investors struggled for direction after reports of surging inflation ...

Cathay Pacific expects more passengers after easing Covid restrictions

HONG KONG: After the Hong Kong government lifted rules last week requiring passenger crews to quarantine in hotels for three ...

India to limit rice exports, controls 40% of world market

NEW DELHI, India: India's decision to restrict rice exports is expected to raise global prices and trigger a rally in ...

U.S. stock markets correct slightly, Nasdaq advances 86 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets settled down on Wednesday after Tuesday's giant sell-off inspired by a major ...

Disney will not sell ESPN, but seeks growth within media business

BURBANK, California: Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek has rejected a suggestion from billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb to spin ...

