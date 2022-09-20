Tue, 20 Sep 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

William and Kate's children take part in great-grandmother's last farewell

London [UK], September 19 (ANI): Signalling the important role they will now play as the children of the first in ...

Kate Middleton wears sentimental jewels that belonged to her grandmother-in-law

LONDON [UK], September 19 (ANI): Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth at ...

Andrew and Harry, no longer working Royals, unable to don military uniforms for funeral

London [UK], September 19 (ANI): At Queen Elizabeth's funeral ceremony on Monday, while several members of the royal family were ...

Seven bank holdups in Lebanon this week as depositors seek own money

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Seven banks have been held up since last week in Lebanon, where commercial banks have locked most depositors ...

Myanmar shelling forces Bangladesh to relocate refugee families

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh increased border security with Myanmar after tensions between the two countries erupted over the death of ...

US sets goals to produce power with floating offshore wind farms

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest move in the Biden administration's efforts to advance the fledgling offshore wind industry under its ...

Business

Nike closes business in Russia, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says thanks

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked American sportswear manufacturer Nike for ending the sales of its products in ...

Stocks in Asia give up ground Monday, greenback gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were uniformly lower across Asia on Monday.The Japanese stock market was closed due to a ...

Rio Tinto, China Baowu agree to excavate Australian iron ore

LONDON, England: Rio Tinto has announced the formation of a partnership with its largest customer, China Baowu Steel Group, to ...

Air Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Sweden's Heart Aerospace

MONTREAL, Canada: As more airlines turn to new technologies to reduce fuel costs and lower emissions, Air Canada announced last ...

Japan machinery orders up 5.3% in July, defying predictions

TOKYO, Japan: In July, Japan's core machinery orders extended gains, bringing hope that business growth spending may offset short-term issues ...

Experts taken by surprise as US retail sales increase in August

WASHINGTON D.C.: As Americans increased their purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amidst lower gas prices, U.S. retail ...

Malignant