Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
86
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
CEOs of Boeing, Raytheon sanctioned by China due to Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING, China: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said this week that due to their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales ...

Two Pakistanis die after boat carrying migrants capsizes in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Turkish authorities deported 110 Pakistanis, including two with broken ribs and leg fractures, who arrived at Islamabad ...

Longest-running Phantom of Opera closing on Broadway, debuted in 1988

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following a sharp decline in ticket sales, even after the re-opening of New York theaters ...

Taiwan announces plans to end COVID-19 quarantine for new arrivals

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Premier Su Tseng-chang has announced that Taiwan plans to end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for all arrivals to ...

William and Kate's children take part in great-grandmother's last farewell

London [UK], September 19 (ANI): Signalling the important role they will now play as the children of the first in ...

Kate Middleton wears sentimental jewels that belonged to her grandmother-in-law

LONDON [UK], September 19 (ANI): Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth at ...

Business

Section
Fed fears undermine U.S. stocks, Nasdaq dives 110 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, ahead of the completion of the two-day regular ...

After Russian war in Ukraine, Airbus reports more helicopter orders

PARIS, France: Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even has said that he expects new orders and deliveries to continue rising in ...

Tesla hopes to sell 80,000 cars in Germany in 2022

BERLIN, Germany: German weekly Automobilwoche has reported that Tesla seeks to doubleits vehicle sales in Germany in 2022, to reach ...

Stocks in Asia on the rise, Nikkei 225 advances 121 points.

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were solidly higher on Tuesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street overnight.The Australian All ...

Hungary, critical of Russian sanctions, continues price caps

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said in an effort to protect households from surging ...

Delta Air Lines' oil refinery to blend biofuels

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta Air Lines is taking steps to using biofuel to power its aircraft. Currently, the U.S Renewable Fuel ...

Movie Review

Nightmare Alley (2021)