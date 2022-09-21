Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
65
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Typhoon brings high winds, floods to southern Japan, Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan: Typhoon Nanmadol has struck southern Japan, bringing strong winds and heavy rains, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air ...

CEOs of Boeing, Raytheon sanctioned by China due to Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING, China: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said this week that due to their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales ...

Two Pakistanis die after boat carrying migrants capsizes in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Turkish authorities deported 110 Pakistanis, including two with broken ribs and leg fractures, who arrived at Islamabad ...

Longest-running Phantom of Opera closing on Broadway, debuted in 1988

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following a sharp decline in ticket sales, even after the re-opening of New York theaters ...

Taiwan announces plans to end COVID-19 quarantine for new arrivals

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Premier Su Tseng-chang has announced that Taiwan plans to end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for all arrivals to ...

William and Kate's children take part in great-grandmother's last farewell

London [UK], September 19 (ANI): Signalling the important role they will now play as the children of the first in ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets close lower ahead of FOMC decision

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia wilted on Wednesday following further falls on Wall Street overnight.At the conclusion of ...

Protesters in Moldova call for new government as inflation strikes

CHISNAU, Moldova: Thousands of people in Moldova protested against high inflation and fuel prices, as well as demanded the resignation ...

US man faces prison term for $2.6 million COVID-19 relief fraud

FT. MEYERS, Florida: A Florida man, Daniel Joseph Tisone from Naples, has pleaded guilty to stealing COVID-19 relief funds worth ...

Fed fears undermine U.S. stocks, Nasdaq dives 110 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, ahead of the completion of the two-day regular ...

After Russian war in Ukraine, Airbus reports more helicopter orders

PARIS, France: Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even has said that he expects new orders and deliveries to continue rising in ...

Tesla hopes to sell 80,000 cars in Germany in 2022

BERLIN, Germany: German weekly Automobilwoche has reported that Tesla seeks to doubleits vehicle sales in Germany in 2022, to reach ...

Movie Review

Nightmare Alley (2021)