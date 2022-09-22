Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
66
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Following N. Korea missile tests, US sends aircraft carrier on visit

SEOUL, South Korea: A U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, will visit South Korea for the first time in ...

Moving away from Soviet times, Kazakhstan renames capital to Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: In the latest effort from politicians to distance themselves from the former Soviet republic's first president, Kazakhstan's parliament ...

Following extinctions, cheetahs brought back to India

NEW DELHI, India: Cheetahs have returned to India, seven decades after becoming extinct, after large cats from Namibia were flown ...

Typhoon brings high winds, floods to southern Japan, Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan: Typhoon Nanmadol has struck southern Japan, bringing strong winds and heavy rains, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air ...

CEOs of Boeing, Raytheon sanctioned by China due to Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING, China: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said this week that due to their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales ...

Two Pakistanis die after boat carrying migrants capsizes in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Turkish authorities deported 110 Pakistanis, including two with broken ribs and leg fractures, who arrived at Islamabad ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia continue sliding, Nikkei 225 drops 153 points

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Asia continued sliding Thursday, extending losses related to the U.S. Federal Reserve's aspirations to stamp ...

Asian tourists to return to large numbers by 2024, says Agoda CEO

BANGKOK, Thailand: Online travel agency Agoda predicts that Asian tourists will resume international travel at pre-pandemic levels by 2024. The ...

Following Covid, Thailand sees 2023 tourism revenues of $64.5 billion

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand expects to earn $64.50 billion in tourism revenues in 2023, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri. As ...

75 basis points interest rate hike hits U.S. stocks, Nasdaq dives 205 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street buckled on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar roared as the Federal Reserve delivered ...

To speed economic recovery, China to hurry construction projects

BEIJING, China: China state planners have said that even though the economy showed signs of renewed momentum last month, the ...

Loop Energy says new hydrogen engine as economic as diesel

BURNABY, Canada: Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy has announced that its latest hydrogen cell truck motor provides better fuel ...

Movie Review

Glass