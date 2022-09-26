MANILA -- Super typhoon Noru made landfall in Quezon province, south of Manila, on Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and severe winds to the Philippine capital and several areas on the main Luzon island.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Noru, which strengthened into a super typhoon at dawn on Sunday, made landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos town. (Philippines-Typhoon-Landfall)

- - - -

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan -- One person was killed and three others injured as a blast rocked Faizabad city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, on Sunday, provincial head of information and culture department Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said.

The blast took place in front of Faizabad Municipality at 04:00 p.m. local time, killing one civilian and injuring three others, said the official. (Afghanistan-Blast)

- - - -

DHAKA -- At least 24 people were killed and a dozen still missing after a boat capsized in the Karatoya river in Bangladesh's northern Panchagarh district, 468 km away from the capital Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

"The bodies of 12 women, eight children and four men have so far been retrieved," SM Sirajul Huda, superintendent of Panchagarh District Police, told Xinhua. (Bangladesh-Boat Capsize, 2nd LD Writethru)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a short-range ballistic missile into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the launch from an area in or around Taechon, North Pyongan province, at 6:53 a.m. local time. It provided no further details immediately. (South Korea-DPRK-Missile Launch)