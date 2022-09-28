Wed, 28 Sep 2022

International

New Covid booster shots received by low 4.4 million

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the past three weeks, the latest campaign to offer a second Covid booster shot has seen 4.4 ...

Russian airlines staff receive conscription notices, media reports

MOSCOW, Russia: Employees at Russian airlines and airports have begun receiving army draft orders, as reported this week by the ...

School children gunned down by ex-student at school in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - At least fifteen people, including 11 pupils, have been killed in a mass shooting at a school ...

Lightning kills 12, rains another 24 in northern India

LUCKNOW, India: Thirty-six people, including 12 struck by lightning, have been killed in northern India over the past 24 hours, ...

Negotiations successful in swapping five British held by Russia

LONDON, England: The non-profit organization Presidium Network has announced that five British prisoners of war captured in Ukraine have been ...

Malaysia to give Myanmar a hard time in upcoming ASEAN meeting after death of kids

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Southeast Asian nations must decide whether a five-point plan to end the violence in Myanmar is ...

Business

Section
Stocks in U.S. mixed Tuesday, U.S. dollar rally extends

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were choppy on global markets Tuesday as investors struggled with a slew of bad ...

After end to Covid aid, Canada has $4.67 billion budget surplus

OTTAWA: Canada's finance ministry has said that partly due to higher tax revenues and the end of COVID-19-related benefits, the ...

Bond sell-off spreads, US dollar rises

LONDON, England: If worldwide government bond losses continue, 2022 marks the worst year since 1949 as investor sentiment falls to ...

Sterling firms, Asian stock markets strengthen

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger on Tuesday after the heightened volatility of the previous day.Markets, ...

Labor shortages forcing UK to take in more foreign workers

LONDON, England: To tackle labour shortages in key industries, British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to review the country's ...

Antonio Guterres agrees to hold donors' conference to help Pakistan: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan may need to import over a million tonnes of ...

