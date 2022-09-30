Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
67
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Picture of King Charles to slowly become circulated on UK currency

LONDON, England: As Britain adjusts to its first new head of state in 70 years, the government printers responsible for ...

Women, children among 25 dead after Bangladesh ferry sinks

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Jahurul Islam, district administrator of northern Panchagarh, Bangladesh, has confirmed that a boat carrying Hindu devotees sank in ...

Government of India warns students in Canada about hate crimes

NEW DELHI, India: The Indian government has advised students and other nationals in Canada to be wary of "incidents of ...

Pope Francis asks Italians: 'More births, more children'

MATERA, Italy: In off-the-cuff remarks on September 26, Pope Francis urged Italians to have more children. While in southern Italy ...

U.S. commits $56 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan, promising more

WASHINGTON DC, USA - As floods devastate the South Asian country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Pakistan to ...

Australia weighs US offer to build nuclear submarines

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden Administration and the Australian government are in discussions regarding the U.S. building the island nation's first ...

Business

Section
Demand for Turkish drones rises, Malaysia, Indonesia voice interest

"Many Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, show great interest in our defense industry products. Agreements are being signed," Turkish ...

Asian stock markets end mostly higher despite British pound weakness

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia made broad brush gains on Thursday despite a sudden upturn in the U.S. ...

Apple says will manufacture iPhone 14 in India by end of 2022

CUPERTINO, California: In line with its efforts to move some of its production from China, Apple has announced that it ...

Australia forced to review regulations following Optus cyber-attack

CANBERRA: Australia: After hackers targeted Optus, the country's second-largest telecoms firm, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country will ...

U.S. stocks shoot higher as pound stabilizes, Nasdaq gains more than 2%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks, after plunging to year lows, finally changed direction Wednesday, with investors snapping up ...

GM to spend $760 million to build parts for electric vehicles in Ohio

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has announced that it will invest $760 million in its Toledo, Ohio factory to build drive ...

Movie Review

American Made