LONDON -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her government's fiscal statement announced last week, calling it "the right plan," amid wide criticism and huge financial market volatility.

"We had to take decisive action," and the measures were necessary to get the economy moving and deal with inflation, said Truss in her first media comments after the United Kingdom (UK) government on last Friday unveiled the largest tax cut package since 1972, which rattled markets.

Avoiding a projected economic slowdown meant it was important the government took action quickly, the prime minister said as she appeared across BBC local radio stations. (Britain-Fiscal Statement)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected two short-range ballistic missiles, launched by the DPRK from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan province between 8:48 p.m. (1148 GMT) and 8:57 p.m. (1157 GMT) into the eastern waters.

The DPRK fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters on Wednesday and one short-range ballistic missile into the eastern waters on Sunday. (South Korea-DPRK-Missiles)

- - - -

MAPUTO -- Sixteen terrorists were killed in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado in combat with the country's Defense and Security Forces in the last 72 hours, state-owned Radio Mozambique reported Thursday.

The report cited Bernardino Rafael, the general commander of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM), who was having a brief meeting with the population of the village of Natugo, Quissanga district in Cabo Delgado on Wednesday. (Mozambique-Terrorists-Killing)