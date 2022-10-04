Tue, 04 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
US to purchase $1.1 billion in arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Pentagon officials have announced that an arms package has been approved for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion, which includes ...

Czech begins detaining migrants at 27 Slovak border crossings

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Czech police detained a van carrying 15 illegal migrants on October 1, after renewing border checks following ...

US acts to reduce risks from space debris

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 last week to enforce new rules to address the issue of ...

Prosecutors to decide on charging actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said that actor Alec Baldwin and up to four others ...

US again returning money to victims of Bernie Madoff, 88% recovered

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that after nearly 14 years, the victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi ...

After sanctions, Russia says will build own aircraft, not rely on west

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's state-owned engineering firm Rostec has said that the country's aviation industry will continue operating without the West, ...

Business

Section
Australian stocks surge after RBA hikes rates less than expected

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia moved sharply higher on Tuesday despite markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai being ...

US charges Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska for violating sanctions

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. prosecutors have announced the filing of criminal charges against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska for violating sanctions imposed ...

Inflation causes steep fall in new orders at Ireland factories

DUBLIN, Ireland: As inflation caused prices for factory materials to rise, Ireland's factory output fell in September, causing an easing ...

U.S. stocks kick October off with major rally

NEW YORK, New York - A correction in bond yields saw a surge in stocks Monday. The 10-year U.S. treasury ...

Lego closes stores in Russia, being reopened under name World of Cubes

MOSCOW, Russia: After Danish toy maker Lego exited Russia due to Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine, 65 of its stores ...

Switzerland loosens water regulations to increase hydropower capacity

GENEVA, Switzerland: In an effort to ease power shortages this winter, the Swiss government said it will temporarily loosen water ...

Movie Review

The Light Between Oceans